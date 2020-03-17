Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Testing Delays Not Trump’s Fault, Nor The CDC’s

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, defended the slow rollout of testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during an appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show. Fauci said that neither President Donald Trump nor the CDC were to blame for the slow pace of testing, instead citing a “technical glitch” that forced a delay in the production of the tests.

“You know, it was a complicated series of multiple things that conflated that just, you know, went the wrong way. One of them was a technical glitch that slowed things down in the beginning. Nobody’s fault. There wasn’t any bad guys there. It just happened.”

Fauci went on to say that the CDC, the FDA, and the Department of Health have vastly improved the availability of tests due to assistance from the private sector. Hewitt followed up Fauci’s statement by asking if there was anything President Trump — or any other president — could have done to deal with the issues faced in producing the tests. Fauci made it clear that it was a situation Trump couldn’t have addressed.

“This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the President’s fault.”

Fauci’s comments come as the American health agencies receive criticism for the lack of coronavirus tests being implemented. According to a New York Times report, 125 people per million have been tested in the United States — far fewer in comparison to most of the countries that have made their data available.

Testing in the United States was originally done at labs that could process between 40 and 60 tests a day. Monday saw testing begin to surge, as reported tests rose by 13,000. Health officials are beginning to set up drive-through testing centers, and are continuing to partner with commercial labs to speed up testing. According to the New York Times report, 1.9 million COVID-19 tests should be available nationwide by the end of the week.

Fauci also addressed the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in clinical trial, conceding that while these have not yet been proven effective, there are some successful direct antiviral therapies currently being tested in China and the United States. On Monday, the first dosages of a potential coronavirus vaccine were given to 45 healthy volunteers as part of testing at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

“This Phase 1 study, launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal,” Fauci said in the statement announcing the launch of said vaccine testing.