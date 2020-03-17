NFL Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Mentioned As Potential Cam Newton Replacement With Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are headed for an inevitable split and there’s already a rumored front runner to replace him. Things are moving fast and furiously after Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter the two sides are attempting an amicable split. The team has since issued a statement as well.

Long rumored to be coming down the pike, it appears Tom Brady departing the New England Patriots has spurred other teams to give the game of musical chairs that’s going to be played with quarterbacks a boost. If and when Newton and Panthers are able to find a deal and a team that both can agree on, it doesn’t appear it’s going to take that long to pinpoint a replacement.

NFL.com’s Tom Peliserro posted on Twitter why he thinks Teddy Bridgewater could be the new starter in Carolina in 2020.

“Teddy Bridgewater was with Panthers OC Joe Brady in New Orleans in 2018. If anyone knows what Bridgewater can do at this stage of his career, it’s Brady. One to watch with Cam Newton expected to move on.”

One of the reasons these rumors are flying so fast and furiously is because the quarterback market is set to be a “first come, first serve” free for all, with quite a few bodies moving in the coming days. To some extent, Brady’s next destination will play a big part but there is already at least one other opening thanks to his departure from the New England Patriots.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Bridgewater has been mentioned as a replacement for Brady and it could come down to a bidding war between the Pats and the Panthers. It would seem likely that if Joe Brady – no relation to Tom – has convinced his higher-ups that Bridgewater is who they should go after, they’ll need to move fast.

In order to enter into a bidding war, Carolina needs to have an opening first. Could the New England Patriots be in the running for trading for Newton? They are one of the only teams on the market that currently has an opening. Tampa Bay is another but they are rumored to be going hard after Tom Brady.

San Diego is also without a quarterback and are also rumored to be prepping for a run at the former New England Patriots’ quarterback. It’s possible they could end up going after someone younger like Cam Newton. At the moment, Teddy Bridgewater, Newton, and Brady are still among the quarterbacks walking around the chairs, but the music is expected to stop relatively soon.