A Majority Of Americans Don’t Trust Donald Trump On The Coronavirus, Poll Reveals

Donald Trump has spent weeks making comments about the novel coronavirus that some critics say downplay the severity of the pandemic – and it appears that most Americans agree. According to a new poll, a majority of citizens don’t trust the President when it comes to messaging on the COVID-19 virus.

As Politico reports, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist questioned people on how much they trusted Trump’s communication on the virus. Only 37 percent of the individuals polled have a “good amount” or “great deal” of trust in the president compared to 60 percent who say that they do “not very much” or “not at all” believe Trump’s messaging.

Those numbers somewhat reflect recent polls that show a majority of people disapprove of the job that Trump is doing to handle the growing pandemic. In the NPR poll, Trump’s overall approval is 43 percent, and 49 percent of people disapprove of the way he is dealing with the virus, compared to 44 percent who approve.

Trump’s messaging in recent weeks has often contradicted those within his own administration, who have painted a more somber picture and have urged Americans to take drastic actions to avoid the spread of the disease, such as avoiding public spaces.

As The New York Times reports, Trump responded to questions on January 22 about whether there was concern about a pandemic by downplaying the risk.

“No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine,” he said.

On March 6, he falsely claimed that coronavirus testing was available to anyone who wanted it.

“There is no testing kit shortage, nor has there ever been,” he claimed, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

When speaking about the possible death toll, he compared it to being milder than the flu, contradicting the science on the matter.

“We’re talking about a much smaller range” of deaths, he said on March 2.

“It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away,” he urged on March 10.

In more recent days, the president has taken a tone similar to experts within his coronavirus task force, urging Americans to avoid gatherings of larger than 10 people and promising financial assistance for the industries slammed the hardest by the outbreak.

While the president’s and expert’s messaging is more closely aligned, it doesn’t appear to have boosted the public’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the pandemic. Of the people polled, only 46 percent think the government is doing enough to address the crisis. That’s down from a high of 61 percent just a month ago.

The poll was conducted March 13-14 with 835 people. It has an error margin of plus or minus 4.8 percent.