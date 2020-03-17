Abigail Ratchford Poses As Wonder Woman In Throwback Videos: ‘Need To Do Another Cosplay Shoot Soon’

Abigail Ratchford stunned her 9 million Instagram followers with several throwback cosplay videos that she posted on her Instagram story on Monday, March 16. In the clips, the model dressed up as Wonder Woman in the superhero’s iconic red, blue, and gold costume.

The strapless bodysuit featured a low-cut top, which flaunted Abigail’s ample chest and voluptuous cleavage. The bust of the costume was gold with red piping across the chest. The midriff was made up of a red, satin fabric that showcased the model’s taut, toned stomach. Below the midriff of the ensemble was a gold and blue V pattern, complete with the Wonder Woman red star in the middle. She wore long, gold gloves and Wonder Woman’s famed gold headpiece.

Abigail posed for the camera in the first video as she got her hair styled for the shoot. She held the camera at a high angle so viewers could get a bird’s eye view of the costume, which also showed off her bronzed skin. She tilted her head from side-to-side in the clip, blowing a kiss to her followers. She then curled her tongue around her lips. The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” blasted in the background.

The second video was a Boomerang clip, and featured Abigail taking a full body shot in the mirror.

The brunette bombshell tilted her head from side-to-side in the clip. Her hip jutted out, which gave a full glimpse of her curves and hourglass figure.

This shot made it easier to see the complete outfit, including the triangle-shaped, golden headpiece, that wrapped around Abigail’s head and featured a red star in the middle.

Her jet-black locks tumbled down her back in waves.

The Pennsylvania native wore a full face of makeup, starting with a thick set of lashes that fanned out and curled upwards. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner, and her tanned skin glowed. Her eyes were dusted with a champagne-orange shadow.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her lips were lined with a dark, dusty rose shade and filled in with a mocha-pink gloss.

In addition to the Wonder Woman costume, Abigail’s Instagram story also featured the model dressed in other cosplay getups.

In one video, she wore an Elektra costume, which featured a criss-cross top so small that her bust almost spilled out of it. She matched the top with a crimson-colored headpiece.

In another clip, she went as Black Cat — a.k.a Felicia Hardy — sporting a black, PVC catsuit as she modeled for a photo shoot.