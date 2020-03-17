Air Pollution May Contribute To Higher Death Rate From COVID-19, Experts Warn

Experts warn that the long-term effects of breathing heavily polluted air in cities is likely to increase the number of deaths from the coronavirus, reported The Guardian.

Air pollution already has many long-term health implications, including heart and lung disease, and is the cause of around eight million deaths around the world every year. Experts say that because the immune system is compromised from dirty air, respiratory infections such as COVID-19 may have more serious effects on those who catch them.

Sara De Matteis, from the European Respiratory Society, explained the issue.

“Patients with chronic lung and heart conditions caused or worsened by long-term exposure to air pollution are less able to fight off lung infections and more likely to die. This is likely also the case for Covid-19.”

De Matteis added that by lowering air pollution levels the most vulnerable will have a better chance to fight the virus, and that the cleaner air may aid in any possible future pandemics.

Evidence from previous coronavirus outbreaks also support the finding that polluted air puts people at a higher risk of dying from respiratory complications. During the 2003 SARS outbreak in China, it was found that those who lived in regions with higher levels of air pollution were twice as likely to die from the virus than those who lived in less-polluted areas.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

The 2012 MERS coronavirus outbreak, which began in Saudi Arabia, showed that people who smoked tobacco were at a higher risk of contracting the disease and dying as a result of it. While COVID-19 has a lower mortality rate than SARS and MERS, early studies have found that smokers are a high-risk group.

Aaron Bernstein, from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, commented on the link between smoking and the COVID-19 virus.

“Given what we know now, it is very likely that people who are exposed to more air pollution and who are smoking tobacco products are going to fare worse if infected with [Covid-19] than those who are breathing cleaner air, and who don’t smoke.”

Interestingly, one indirect effect of the coronavirus has been a reduction in air pollution across regions that have enacted strict confinement and quarantine measures. Experts found that in places like China and Italy, where the government has implemented strict confinement orders, air pollution levels have fallen. This is likely due to less vehicles on the road and the interruption in industrial emissions.

Experts also suggest that the cleaner air in China may prevent thousands of premature deaths, but stress that no one is claiming that the pandemic is good for health.