Yanet Garcia Shows Off Round Derriere In Tight Snakeskin Leggings

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share a sexy gym selfie that showed her in pair of tight, snakeskin leggings. Even though she reports the weather in her home country of Mexico, Garcia has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles recently. That is where her boyfriend Lewis Howes lives, and the two seem to be getting pretty serious. In the latest update to her feed, the brunette bombshell geotagged her location at Ten Thousand, a luxury apartment building in Los Angeles, where she has been for the past few days.

In the beautiful new snapshot, the Mexican bombshell stood in front of a number of treadmills and other workout equipment. Facing her backside to the camera, Garcia looked over her shoulder and snapped a selfie with her iPhone that was covered by a plain red case. She showed off all the hard work that she has been putting in at the gym in a pair of snakeskin patterned leggings that flaunted her rounded backside as well as her athletic legs. The model wore a black cropped sweatshirt on top while tugging at the waistband of her pants and showing a little of her taut tummy as well.

She looked casual for the sweat session, wearing her long, dark locks parted in the middle and slicked back in a low bun. Garcia ditched her usual application of makeup, sporting a fresh and makeup-free face instead while she let her beautiful bronze skin shine through. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” also appeared to be jamming out during her workout and had a pair of white headphones on the top of her head.

The photo has earned the brunette bombshell plenty of attention from her fans with over 218,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Many of the jet-setter’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others wished her the best. A few more had no words and expressed their thoughts with emoji.

“What a beautiful woman you are a beautiful Barbie you are a goddess of Venus hottie,” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You look hot,” a second fan pointed out.

“Can. I. Stay. In. With. You. Beautiful,” another fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

In recent weeks, Garcia has been going makeup-free for the camera quite a bit. A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that the social media influencer posted a sweet photo with her beloved Pomeranian, Mamacita, where she was fresh-faced and looked absolutely stunning.