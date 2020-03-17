Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Killer Figure In Black Sports Bra & Tight Gray Leggings In ‘Abs Diet’ Video

Ashleigh Jordan is one of social media platform Instagram‘s most-followed fitness trainers with a following of 3.2 million. She takes to the site on a near-daily basis to teach her followers a variety of exercises to target specific parts of their body. On Monday, March 16, the fitness guru answered her followers’ requests for a video about meal prepping recipes while providing them with a simple ab workout circuit.

For the workout session, Ashleigh wears a black sports bra with thick straps that highlights her narrow waist and toned tummy. She pairs the top with high-waisted gray leggings that cling to every curve and muscle in her booty and legs, ending at the ankle. Ashleigh completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorizes with silver hoop earrings, a silver pendant necklace, and a sparkly ring on her left hand. She wears her long, straight blonde tresses pulled back in a ponytail, with several loose strands left framing her face. The fitness trainer completed the look with thick black mascara and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips.

The video includes five parts, four of which feature the gym buff demonstrating a specific ab workout while in the fifth, she talks about her diet tip of the day.

The first exercise that Ashleigh performs is weighted sit-up boxing. Laying back on a blue exercise mat with her legs bent at the knee, the trainer holds two dumbbells in her hands and performs a series of sit-up crunches, punching the air in front of her with the dumbbells each time that she raises her torso. The second video shows Ashleigh demonstrating rising flutter kicks. Also carried out from the floor, the fitness trainer raises her legs straight up in the air and moves them back and forth in alternating movements.

The third exercise is the oblique crunch variation. Kneeling on one leg while supporting her weight with one hand on the floor, Ashleigh brings her other knee into her chest while meeting it with a bent elbow. The final exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is the butterfly crunch. With her legs bent in a diamond shape and her back to the floor, Ashleigh straightens her arms in front of her and presses her palms together, performing a series of crunches.

The final video features the Instagram sensation’s diet tip of the day in which she shows her followers an easy meal-prep recipe that includes pulled barbecue chicken, green beans, and white rice. She tells her fans that she prepares enough of the meal to eat it for dinner every day, switching up the meal weekly.