Kristin Cavallari Blasted As She Poses In A Bikini For Spring Break Pic Amid Health Pandemic

The 'Very Cavallari' star is self-quarantining in a tropical locale.

Kristin Cavallari is taking heat for her latest Instagram post. The Very Cavallari star shared a happy new vacation photo alongside her good friend, hairdresser Justin Anderson, and some of her 3.9 million followers are not happy about it.

Kristin loves to travel and recently returned from a trip to Aspen. But the reality star and entrepreneur’s latest photo is a beachy bikini pic as she jokes about her Modern Family-style spring break trip with her family, bestie Justin Anderson, and his boyfriend.

In the photo, Kristin is wearing a skimpy black bikini and sunglasses as she stands in the sand with a shirtless Justin. The wife of retired NFL star Jay Cutler did not tag the location of her trip, but she appears to be vacationing at a gorgeous, tropical locale.

In the comments to the pic, followers were less than thrilled about Kristin’s cheeky pic on the bach as the COVOD-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world. Followers blasted the reality star for what some considered to be a tone-deaf post given the current state of emergency in the United States and other countries.

In comments to the photo, followers questioned if Kristin knows what is going on in the world and urged her to stop posting pictures of herself traveling as the rest of the world copes with a health pandemic.

“Love your show but so you really think posting vacation pics is in good taste while the world struggles???” one follower asked.

“GO HOME. FLATTEN THE CURVE. Privileged millionaire germs are still germs,” another wrote.

“We just cancelled our modern family spring break. Because we are responsible humans,” a third follower added.

Kristin later clarified that she is in quarantine mode. The mom of three shared a video on her Instagram story which showed Justin, who is a regular on her reality show, opening a bottle of rosé for the two of them to share.

“Quarantined with this guy,” she captioned the video.

Justin also shared a story photo in which he appears to be playing a game of Jumbo 4-to-Score with Kristin’s son on a private beach area.

“We’re gonna wash out hands Carol, pipe down,” he wrote.

Justin also asked people to try to be kind on the Internet instead of tearing each other down.

Of course, the bikini beach pic is not the first time Kristin has been blasted on social media for a post on her page. In September, the Very Cavallari star was unfairly slammed for an Instagram post on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to Page Six.

The post, which was shared by one of Cavallari’s staffers, showed the reality star posing in a sexy, low-cut black dress on the streets of New York City with a message to “always remember.” Cavallari, who did not approve the Instagram post, fired the social media staffer who posted the tacky message.