‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Upstaged By Dog Mosey During Inspirational Instagram Post

Mike Sorrentino, star of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, was upstaged by his beautiful Golden Retriever, Mosey, during an inspirational message the reality star attempted to share with his followers on Instagram. The pup is seen enjoying some relaxing time with his owner on a plush, light-colored sofa.

“If you can stay positive in a negative situation, you win,” Mike said in the clip.

The MTV star then called Mosey and asked him, “What’s happening?” The dog gently lifted his ears up towards his master’s voice but did not lift his head.

Mike paused and remarked, “We have a situation.”

The reality star is seen in the foreground of the video, where he is wearing a gray hoodie. Mike’s close-cropped coif is styled to perfection. The reality star has a serious look on his face in the selfie video, where ominous music from the AMC series The Walking Dead plays as Mike speaks.

Mosey is Mike and wife Lauren Sorrentino’s fur baby. The pup is occasionally featured in photos on the couple’s individual Instagram pages and on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but it appears that fans would like to see more of the couple’s dog than just the one-off appearances.

“Thanks, Mike!! You put a smile on my face!!! Love your Golden!! Best dogs in the world!!” said one Instagram follower of the reality star.

“Omg, I love that dog!!!!!! You just want to squeeze his furriness!!!” remarked a second fan.

“Mosey is watching The Walking Dead leave him alone lol,” joked a third social media user.

“Mosey’s like, ‘Dad I’m napping,'” said a fourth person.

The dog is enjoying the sunlight that seems to be flooding the living area where he and Mike are spending time together and catching up on some television. The floor-to-ceiling windows in Mike’s new home, which he purchased in December 2019, bathe the room in natural light.

Behind Big Daddy Sitch and his best friend are tons of trees, which afford the family privacy when they want to venture outside of their seven-bed, 10-bath, 9,800-square feet mansion in Holmdel, New Jersey — features reported by E! News. The new digs are a huge step up from the condo they shared prior to their big move from Long Branch, New Jersey.

Mosey was last seen on Mike’s Instagram on February 17 when he received a surprise package from Ellen DeGeneres, who sent the couple a television. The dog was also seen in the last two episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which centered on Mike’s release from prison after serving nine months for tax fraud.