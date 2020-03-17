Billie Eilish Has Started Working On Her Second Album, Explains How She Created ‘No Time To Die’ On A Tour Bus

Billie Eilish sat down with Vulture and did an interview alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and composer Hans Zimmer. The “you should see me in a crown” hitmaker has become one of music’s biggest names over the past year and continues to make a huge impact on pop culture.

The interview which took place in a cloistered London hotel penthouse had Eilish open up about where she recorded the latest James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”

“We recorded the vocals in a bunk in the dark on the bus in a basement in Texas,” she explained.

The “when the party’s over” songstress recalls that it was pitch black with no movement. She remembers that she was just holding the microphone while laying down her vocals.

Eilish and her brother had been telling their team that they had been wanting to sing the Bond theme song for years. The track became an instant commercial success, proving to be popular among listeners.

According to Billboard, “No Time to Die” became Eilish’s first single to top the U.K. singles chart. The track also entered the Top 20 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart, peaking at No. 16.

Chart success is nothing new for the 18-year-old. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, topped the album charts globally including the U.K. and U.S. last year, making her the first artist born in this millennium to have a No. 1 album.

O’Connell opened up about Eilish’s upcoming second album and how they’ve already started working on it.

“We’ve started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way. The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn’t set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that’s all we’re gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can’t aim for those,” he explained.

Eilish or O’Connell has yet to reveal when they hope to release the album. However, one thing that is clear is that it is already highly anticipated.

The “bad guy” chart-topper recently kicked off the world tour for her debut album in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on March 9. After performing in a couple of shows, Eilish announced that all the remaining shows in March have been postponed due to the coronavirus that is effecting everyone globally.