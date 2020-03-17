Olivia Brower Flashes Her Curves In An Asymmetrical Silver One-Piece Swimsuit

Olivia Brower rocked a revealing swimsuit in her latest Instagram share that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editionmodel tantalized her 352,000 followers on the social media platform with a steamy new snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image appeared to be from the 25-year-old’s photoshoot for the upcoming edition of the bikini-clad magazine, as the official Instagram account for the publication was tagged on the image.

Olivia was captured standing on the beach in the wet sand as the waves gently flowed up to the shore behind her. The water endlessly stretched on behind her, creating a stunning scene behind her that was only enhanced by a view of the mountains and bright blue sky. Her surroundings were nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Olivia herself that truly captivated her audience by flashing her curvaceous physique in a sexy, one-piece swimsuit.

The model stunned in the shimmering, silver swimwear that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The number boasted a unique, asymmetrical design with a single, thick shoulder strap that allowed her to showcase her toned arms. Meanwhile, the sleeveless side of the swimsuit fell daringly low on her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and flashing an eyeful of cleavage.

The clingy material of Olivia’s swimsuit hugged her figure in all of the right ways, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection. Meanwhile, it’s dangerously high-cut design took her look to the next level by allowing the stunner to show off her long legs and sculpted thighs.

No accessories were added to the bombshell’s beach day ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her stunning beauty. She wore her light brown tresses up in a high ponytail that the ocean breeze messily whipped in front of her face. As for her glam, Olivia was done up with a minimal application of makeup that included a pink lipstick, gold eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the skin-baring new addition to Oliva’s feed with love. It has racked up nearly 17,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are looking absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Olivia was “perfection.”

“Crazy gorgeous,” commented a third admirer.

Olivia often dazzles Instagram users by showing off her incredible figure clad in swimwear. Another recent upload shared to the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram page included a short video that saw the model back on the beach, this time in an unbuttoned, textured one-piece that left little to the imagination. The look proved to be popular with the account’s follower, earning more than 21,000 likes.