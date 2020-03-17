Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Family Photos Amid ‘Coronageddon’ Stay At Home

Carrie revealed how she's riding out the coronavirus outbreak indoors alongside her 1-year-old son.

Carrie Underwood revealed how she’s spending her time indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak as she took to social media to share adorable family photos with her fans, including one that showed her 1-year-old son Jacob giving her a hand with some baking. In the snaps, which were posted to Carrie’s Instagram Stories account and can be seen via Pop Culture, the star revealed that she and her family relied on some old family recipes to get them through their extended stay at home.

One particularly adorable photo showed her son Jacob, who celebrated his first birthday in January, peeking into the oven to check how their muffins were doing. The “Drinking Alone” singer shared the photo alongside the caption, “Hurry up muffins!!!”

The little guy, who Carrie shares with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, could be seen in a green and navy blue long sleeved top as he patiently waited for their baking to finish.

The youngster had his back to the camera as he gazed wistfully at the muffins and pressed up both of his hands against the glass oven door.

The snap gave fans a good look at his light blond locks and was a rare sighting of the little boy. Carrie and Mike rarely post photos of their youngest son on social media and only occasionally share pictures of his 5-year-old brother, Isaiah.

When the time came, Carrie shared another photo that showed how the family’s baking efforts turned out after she took them out of the oven.

She posted a shot of the tray of muffins and revealed exactly what they were making. She said she and her family were “testing out some healthy dark chocolate almond butter pumpkin muffins!”

But that wasn’t the only baking the Fisher family got up to as they stay inside amid the coronavirus concerns.

Carrie revealed their next baking project in the same batch of Instagram Stories posts as she shared that they were trying out her grandma’s ginger cookie recipe next.

The star kept things light-hearted amid the virus outbreak as she wrote alongside the snap, which showed the ingredients and baking equipment set out on the kitchen counter, “If Grandma Jean’s ginger cookies can’t save us during coronageddon… I don’t know what will!”

She then shared with her 9.4 million followers how her ginger cookies looked as she posted a snap of them all laid out on a baking tray.

The latest set of uploads appeared to confirm that Carrie opted to stay home with her family in Tennessee after it was confirmed last week that her planned trip home to Oklahoma had been postponed.

As The Inquisitr reported, the “Southbound” singer was due to perform a gig at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant on March 14, but it was moved to September due to coronavirus concerns.

Instead of hitting the stage, Carrie shared a stunning makeup-free selfie with fans as she revealed that she was getting a workout in as she rode out the virus indoors.

“Everything everywhere is closed/cancelled. Might as well work out!” she said.