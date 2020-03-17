Hailie Jade Shows Off How To Get Her Toned, Curvy Body With Her Workout Routine On Instagram

Haili Jade, the 24-year-old daughter of world-renowned rapper Eminem, made headlines on Monday after posting to her Instagram story and sharing her workout tips on how to get a toned, curvy body. The Instagram influencer posted a story of herself working out while wearing black leggings, a gold crop top, a white baseball cap, and white and pink sneakers.

The workout videos were organized into several clips where she performed a workout on a yoga mat while playing the song “I Do It” by Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and Lil Baby. At the end of the eight-part video sequence, Hailie Jade included a list titled “Abs,” which included the name of the workouts she did as well as the number of sets and reps.

“Mountain climber – 3 sets x 15 reps per leg,” Hailie Jade wrote. She included instructions for three other workouts — a resistance band single knee crunch, a plank hip drop, and a straight leg sit-up. She recommended that each workout be completed in three sets, with either 10,12, or 15 reps per side.

“You can do all of these at home! Just don’t use a resistance band or the single knee crunches and up the reps,” she wrote, referring to the resistance band single knee crunches.

The Instagram influencer seems to make her workout routines a priority. She has a link titled “Fitness” and another titled “Fitfam,” on her page, both of which include more videos of her working out and lists of workouts she’s done along with the number of sets and reps.

Three days ago, the influencer posted a workout for legs and core, which included single leg floor bridge and plank donkey kicks. In that workout, Hailie Jade wore skin-tight grey leggings and a matching grey push up bra, along with a grey hat and grey sneakers while playing the song “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato.

At present, Hailie Jade has close to two million followers on Instagram. Though it seems she mostly posts stories and videos, she recently posted a photo of herself in Detroit wearing light blue skinny jeans, a white button-up shirt, and snakeskin thigh-high boots along with a caption referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

“At the corner of wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”

The photo has over 78,000 likes. Many of the 740 comments urged Hailie Jade to stay safe, but some Instagram users commented on her boots.

“Omg, your boots I’m in love,” wrote one user. Another called the snakeskin boots “too amazing.”