Blond Bombshell Lauren Dascalo Lounges In Sunlight While Wearing Skimpy Purple Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo showed off her killer body in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday and offered to give fans a few at-home workouts during quarantine. In a series of photos on her feed, she allowed sunlight to wash over her muscles as she rocked a lavender bikini.

The photos showed Lauren sitting on a brown leather bed beside a tall, glass window in what looked to be her living room. Outside, green bushes could be seen underneath the cloudless sky. It appeared to be a beautiful day as the sun poured in through the window and lit up Lauren’s already-radiant skin. Her tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and showed off her best assets.

Lauren’s look featured a rectangular top with thin straps around her neck and a cut-out at the center of her busty chest, which allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

The light shined down directly on Lauren’s killer abs beneath her tiny top. She paired the bikini with a matching, V-shaped thong, which sat low on the front of her waist and showed off more of her toned tummy. The straps on the sides came up high above her hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed as well.

Lauren accessorized her swimwear with a pair of silver stud earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Lauren’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Lauren sat facing the window, which put her round booty on display in the thong. A thin tan line could be seen just above her hips. In addition, her reflection could be seen in the window, giving fans a full glimpse at her look.

The second photo showed Lauren laying back on the chair with her lengthy pin extended. She arched her back to further show off her figure and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look good in purple,” one fan said.

“You look so beautiful in every photo you are in. You have got to be the best looking girl in the world,” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, she rocked a leopard-print bikini and ripped jeans in a promotional video for Bang Energy.