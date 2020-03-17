Brazilian Bombshell Cindy Mello Poses In Barely-There Black Bikini

Brazilian bombshell model Cindy Mello posed in a barely-there black bikini for a new Instagram share. She revealed in the photo’s caption she is longing for a simpler time where outdoor pleasures could be enjoyed. The model shared the image as a way to brighten up the day of her 1 million followers.

The photo of the 25-year-old beauty shows her standing in the sunshine which highlights the model’s face, toned athletic shoulders, and flat stomach. Cindy is seen in the pic wearing a tankini-style two-piece. The black garment has thin straps on the top, which is a small piece of fabric that barely covers the social media stunner’s breasts. The tiny bit of material has the words “livin cool” written on it in the center of her chest.

The model’s shapely lower half is covered by a Brazilian-cut bikini bottom that rides high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. Her legs look long and lean in the breathtaking image.

Cindy is standing in front of a crystal clear pool of blue water. Surrounding the pool is lush, green foliage. Further in the backdrop are the large windows of either a residence or a hotel. Cindy did not note where she was enjoying some poolside fun in the photo’s caption.

Cindy is seen standing naturally in the image, with her head tilted to the right. Her hair is cascading down over her shoulders, swept over to one side for a dramatic look. It appears the tips of her tresses have some reddish-brown highlights.

The stunner — who has graced the covers of popular magazines like Maxim, GQ, and Sports Illustrated — appears to wear a minimal makeup application for the sun-drenched image.

Her strong eyebrows are a focal point on her face, and they appear to have been filled in with pencil to make them more lush and full. The model’s cheekbones are highlighted with what looks to be a small amount of blush. Her lips are shaded with a natural-colored lipstick.

The Instagram image, which has been liked 64,795 times and counting, boasted several comments about how breathtaking the young woman looked.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” remarked one follower of the model.

“You can go outside on your own free will just be safe and careful you beautiful and sexy young lady,” said a second fan.

“Okay, you are fire,” claimed a third Instagram follower.

“Stay safe darling,” said a fourth admirer.