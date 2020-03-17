Tom Brady Is Leaving The New England Patriots

Tom Brady has confirmed that he is leaving the New England Patriots. On Tuesday morning, the six-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement in a series of Instagram posts. His first post, captioned “Forever a Patriot” was a “thank you” to the Patriots organization. His second post, captioned “Love you Pats Nation,” was a “thank you” to his fans. You can read both of Brady’s posts below.

As Brady mentioned in his posts, he is unsure where his career is going to take him in 2020 and beyond. The news that he won’t be returning to New England was shocking to some and not-all-that-surprising to others. While some thought that Brady would retire a New England Patriot, others felt that he wanted to experience something different for his last year or two playing in the NFL. As far as where Brady might go, he is down to just a handful of options, including Los Angeles and Tampa. It’s also possible that Brady might decide to retire from the NFL altogether. After all, he did say that it’s time for him to “open a new stage for [his] life and career.”

The 42-year-old quarterback has played for the Patriots since he was drafted by the team back in 2000. And while his legacy will not be lost on New England, seeing him in another uniform is going to be really difficult for his fans.