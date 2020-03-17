Blake Shelton ‘Sorry’ Gwen Stefani Isn’t On ‘The Voice’ As Contestant Gets ‘Stuck’ With Nick Jonas

Blake got in a playful dig at Nick and gave a shout out to his girlfriend.

Blake Shelton issued a jokey apology to a contestant on the most recent episode of The Voice after he told a contestant he’d gotten “stuck” with Nick Jonas because Gwen Stefani isn’t a coach on the currently airing Season 18. The country star shouted out his girlfriend of over four years as he told one hopeful that he was “sorry” she’d been replaced.

The moment went down during Monday night’s Blind Audition round on March 16 when, as Entertainment Tonight reported, ska singer Anders Drerup auditioned by singing Elvis Presley’s hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

The contestant put his own spin on the classic song which caught new coach Nick’s attention. He became the only coach to turn his chair around for the singer as Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all stayed turned the other way, which meant Anders landed a spot on Nick’s team by default.

But as all of the coaches shared their thoughts on his audition, Blake playfully made his feeling about Nick replacing his girlfriend on the show very clear.

The country star admitted that Anders’ ska vibe would have made him the perfect contestant to be mentored by Gwen, who’s served as a coach on Seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17 of the NBC series as well as appearing as an advisor on Seasons 8 and 10. The star had a distinct ska sound to her music, particularly back in her No Doubt days.

“Hey, Buddy, Gwen Stefani’s not on this season!” the “God Gave Me You” singer quipped after it was revealed that Anders had landed a spot on Team Nick.

“You’re stuck with Nick,” Blake then said, jokingly adding, “I’m sorry!”

But it seems like Nick didn’t take the playful jab from his fellow coach to heart, as he was pretty excited and shared a whole lot of praise for the newest contestant to join his team.

“I think it was a phenomenal place to start,” the Jonas Brothers singer said, referring to Anders’ ska vibe.

“I can hear in the higher register of your voice, too, that we’re going to have a lot of fun with the song selection and actually flipping things around. Yes! Let’s go!” he added.

Blake and Nick have already enjoyed a lot of playful banter ever since it was officially announced last year that the 27-year-old singer would be replacing Gwen on Season 18.

Back in November, Blake said he found it to be “unacceptable” that Gwen would not be back again.

“He’s going down!” the country superstar jokingly quipped while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“He replaced my girlfriend and that’s unacceptable.”

Gwen previously admitted that she didn’t particularly want to be replaced on Season 18 and hinted that she’d be open to the idea of returning as a coach further down the line.