‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht Gains An Ally, But So Does Peter

Robert isn't falling for Peter's shenanigans.

Liesl Obrecht is in a sticky situation this week on General Hospital. She is currently sitting in a jail cell being framed for murder and attempted murder. Peter August has taken control and made Anna Devane believe that Obrecht is guilty, and so does everyone else. However, there is one unlikely person who believes that she has been framed and is willing to team together to help her, as Soap Central detailed.

Robert Scorpio is onto Peter, despite Anna’s rant that it was all Obrecht who did the dirty deeds. On Monday’s episode of General Hospital, Liesl was surprised by Britt’s reappearance in Port Charles. She assumed that her daughter was coming to help her, but Britt is distancing herself from the situation. She told her mother that she just can’t afford to get herself involved since she just got out of prison. Nina and Maxie have also turned their backs on her. That’s when Robert came to the rescue. He told her that he believes that this time she is actually innocent.

Obrecht knows Peter framed her. What she doesn't know, is how to convince anyone else of that. @tristanrogers

It looks like those two will be teaming up to take Peter down. Spinelli is also on the case. He has been working day and night to prove that Peter is behind it. General Hospital spoilers for this week teases that his temper will flare. That is likely because of Maxie’s support of Peter. The previews for the week of March 16 reveals that Maxie will be upset with someone and she vows to “get even.” It’s expected that she is talking about Spinelli, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr.

Despite Maxie’s obvious anger at her ex, he will continue to do everything he can to save her and James from Peter August. Maxie also believes that Liesl is behind the crimes. Both she and Anna are blinded by their love for Peter, but Robert, Jason, and Spinelli are bound and determined to take him down for good.

Soap Central indicates that Peter will also find himself an ally. No names have been revealed yet on who that could be, but rumor has it that it could be Britt who becomes close with Peter. He is Britt’s half-brother, so she may be spending some time getting to know him. Peter may see this as an opportunity to pull the wool over her eyes as well to turn her against Obrecht.

However, Britt is pretty smart. With her mother venting about how Peter framed her, Britt may keep her guard up and her eyes open while bonding with her brother. Things are getting tense on General Hospital as Robert continues to close in on Peter August.