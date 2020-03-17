‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Share Painful Photos After Stingray Scare Sends Them To ER

The reality stars' quick dip ended with a trip to the emergency room.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph spent an afternoon in the emergency room after a stingray cut their social distancing short. The Bachelor star and his longtime girlfriend shared videos to Instagram as they explained how a quick dip in the ocean turned into a painful event.

In a video posted Instagram, Cassie revealed that after spending two days inside her house as part of a self-isolation plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to go “play in the waves” on the empty beach. The Huntington Beach native told fans that she was promptly stung by a stingray, and while it was “SO PAINFUL” she knew what to do because her brother has been stung a few times in the past.

Unfortunately, Cassie had an allergic reaction to the stingray’s venom. After trying to get her mind off the pain via a round of the card game UNO with Colton and her clan, the speech therapist headed to the ER as her entire leg began to swell up with hives.

In her post, Cassie revealed she was in excruciating pain for five hours before receiving medication at the hospital. She thanked her family for taking care of her and then gave a shout-out to her Bachelor boyfriend.

“[Colton Underwood] thanks for offering to suck the venom out of my foot even though I wanted to kill you in that moment,” Cassie wrote.

Colton also shared a video of the aftermath of Cassie’s run-in with the stingray. In a clip that shows Cassie crying as she soaks her foot in a bucket of warm water, The Bachelor star noted that his UNO suggestion did not take her mind off the pain, but he told fans his girlfriend is doing much better after her unexpected trip to the hospital.

In comments to Colton’s post, several Bachelor Nation stars, including Jason Tartick, Ashley Iaconetti, Katie Morton and Garrett Yrigoyen, sent well wishes Cassie’s way. Other fans said this should be used as a reminder as to why people should be staying inside their homes right now, as hospitals across the country are being overloaded with serious health conditions.

“Poor girl!” one follower wrote. “I also hope people use this as a lesson to just stay put for a little so we can avoid unnecessary trips to the dr and er so we can let our healthcare providers focus on the people who really need their help right now!”