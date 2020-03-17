Bebe Rexha’s 45-Year-Old Friend Of A Friend Has Died From Coronavirus: ‘Stay Inside Your F*ckin House’

The coronavirus is having an impact on everybody worldwide and has already killed thousands of people. Singing sensation Bebe Rexha took to Twitter last night to announce the sad news of an acquaintance passing away from the virus, per Music News.

“This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45,” she tweeted.

“STAY INSIDE YOUR F*CKIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE.”

Her tweet gathered in a lot of attention, racking up more than 28,000 retweets and over 151,000 likes. The songwriter received over 1,000 replies from users who sent their condolences as well as express their fear over the illness.

Rexha has yet to identify the name of the acquaintance who passed away. Her last tweet from 12 hours ago is her telling her 1.6 million followers to “please stay safe.”

The 30-year-old called on the U.S. government in another tweet to help others by insisting they should halt their rent, utility, and mortgage payments until the situation is controlled better.

“The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments, and utility payments at least until the coronavirus is under control,” the “Meant to Be” hitmaker stated.

“Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump (sic),” Rexha continued.

In response to her tweets, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress received a lot of replies from fans who admitted that they are struggling after their work closed down as they are unable to pay their bills or buy food from stores.

From the kindness of her heart, Rexha responded to fans concerned about the finances and asked them to send her their cash app details so she could help by sending them funds.

Prior to announcing her friend had died, Rexha took to Instagram to tell her 10.3 million followers that during these tough times, she’d like to thank the true heroes. The “I’m a Mess” chart-topper continued to thank the security at hospitals, the cleaning crews, the nurses and the doctors who are currently working tirelessly around the world right now to help everyone.

Rexha isn’t the only celebrity using their platform to tell their fans to stay inside and self-isolate. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff did the same over the weekend after she noticed millennials still going out to party.

“To you all you young, millennial a**holes that keep going out and partying, go home,” she said on her Instagram story.

“Stop killing old people please,” Duff continued.