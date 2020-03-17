Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Fit Physique While Basking In The Sunlight With Christian McCaffrey

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her toned physique with a muscular man by her side. Though Olivia didn’t name the man in the caption of the post, she tagged NFL player Christian McCaffrey in the picture, revealing his identity to her followers.

Olivia didn’t include a geotag in her post, but she appeared to be laying out on a piece of outdoor furniture. She rocked a white crop top with ruffled details along the sleeves, cap sleeves with a hint of volume, and a low-cut v-neck neckline that flaunted just a hint of cleavage.

Olivia’s toned stomach was on full display, and she rested her head on a pillow, allowing her brunette locks to splay out beneath her. She had one arm extended towards the camera, likely holding her cell phone to capture the shot, while her other hand rested on her forehead, shielding her eyes from the sun.

Her nails were painted white, matching her crisp summery top, and she appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all. The brunette beauty wasn’t alone outside enjoying the sunshine, however. Christian’s face was obscured in the picture as he was laying shirtless beside her, with one arm wrapped around her slim waist.

The second snap from Olivia’s sizzling update gave her fans a bit of a better view of her surroundings. A property with large wood-framed windows and doors was visible behind her, and the space also featured columns on the area leading to the steps. However, many fans were likely distracted by the muscular arm that reached out across Olivia’s toned stomach.

Olivia’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling Instagram update, and the post racked up over 209,800 likes within just 12 hours. Many of the brunette beauty’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 484 comments within the same time span.

“CM really the goat on and off the field,” one follower said, complimenting Christian on several levels.

“My kind of social distancing,” another fan commented.

“You two are so cute,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Less talk about @christianmccaffrey and more talk about that shirt on @oliviaculpo. I need deets,” one follower, who loved Olivia’s top, commented.

The brunette beauty loves to flaunt her toned physique for her eager Instagram followers. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she waded through the ocean while wearing a glamorous vibrant magenta mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage.