Donald Trump’s Presidency Won’t Survive Coronavirus Or The Ensuing Recession, Predicts ‘Yahoo Finance’

The recession that will inevitably result from the coronavirus pandemic will spell doom for Donald Trump’s presidency, predicts Yahoo Finance writer Rick Newman. Incumbent presidents do not survive recessions, he writes.

Officially, the United States has not entered a recession. And indeed, economists don’t even declare them until months after they’ve happened. Specifically, a recession occurs when there are two straight quarters — a six-month period — of shrinking Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The previous quarter had 2.3 percent growth in the GDP, and this one is on track for 1.6 percent growth.

But that will come to a screeching halt once the dust has settled from the coronavirus pandemic, and indeed, the recession already appears to be starting, according to CNN. Already tens of thousands of Americans are out of work or facing reduced hours, as would-be customers hunker down at home instead of spending money at bars, restaurants, movie theaters. The airline industry, the cruise industry, the theme park industry, the hotel industry — all will suffer devastating economic consequences from this pandemic, and the longer it goes on, the worse it will be.

This bodes ill for Trump, Newman writes. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Already stung from criticism that he mishandled the coronavirus outbreak, at least initially, Trump may yet find that the recession that results from the pandemic will force voters to say enough is enough.

“President Trump has earned poor marks for his early handling of the outbreak, when he downplayed the epidemic and said, ‘we have it totally under control.’ But Trump’s performance may not matter, since recessions create reelection losers, period,” he says.

By way of example, Newman points to George W. Bush, had an 85 percent approval rating following the Persian Gulf War, but then lost re-election following a relatively brief and mild recession.

Washington, DC research firm Sandhill Strategies is also bullish on Trump’s Democratic challenger, likely Joe Biden at this point, defeating him in November.

“With Trump facing an unlikely reelection, this means it is most likely at this point Joe Biden will win the general election in November… No U.S. President has won reelection in recent history after a period of economic downturn,” the group notes.

Even worse for the Republican Party, voters in November may express their distrust with the Trump administration in their votes for Senate seats. Sandhill predicts that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could lose his own reelection. Sandhill also predicts, however, that if voters flood the polls with anti-incumbent votes, Democrats could lose control of the House of Representatives, the group predicts.