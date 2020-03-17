‘Saturday Night Live’ Set Shut Down & No Return Date Yet Announced

The New York City set of Saturday Night Live has been shut down and no return date has yet been announced for the late-night comedy sketch series in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The show was expected to return for a live episode that was to air March 28 reported Deadline. Since the show relies on audience reaction and New York City is one of the epicenters of the United States outbreak, shutting down production was inevitable.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues to close by March 17 at 9 a.m. This would limit the gathering of large crowds as a way to contain the spread of the virus.

Saturday Night Live is one of three shows that are in production at 30 Rockefeller Plaza that have suspended production. The other two are The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As of the week of March 9, production on the aforementioned shows was to continue without a live audience. That idea has since been changed to enforce a rule of social distancing from others, which would include the cast, crew and production members that create the series’ weekly episodes.

Deadline reported that as of now, there has been no new date set for Saturday Night Live to resume production.

The next show was to feature the actor John Krasinski, who was slated to host episode 16 of the show’s 45th season. The musical guest was scheduled to be Dua Lipa.

John was to be featured on the show as a way to promote his new film A Quiet Place Part II, but the release of the film, scheduled for March 18 and starring his wife Emily Blunt, was put on hold due to the pandemic.

John posted the news on his Twitter account on March 12, keeping fans updated as to the status of an updated release.

Also postponed were the two episodes subsequently following John’s hosting gig.

Saturday Night Live has only five episodes left in its season. The show has not posted any update regarding the hiatus on its official social media accounts.

NBC is reportedly expected to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows in the coming weeks stated a story published in The Hollywood Reporter.

The last live episode aired on March 7 and featured host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd. If production does not resume for the season in the coming months, the James Bond star’s episode could very well be the last of the season before a new season of shows resumes production in the fall of 2020.