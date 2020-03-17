Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In An Orange Thong Bikini

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her sculpted physique. The picture was a throwback, and she included the location Ohrangutang’s jungle in the geotag of the post. The spot isn’t actually a real location, but rather a reference to the photographer, Mike “Ohrangu” Tang, who captured the shot and who she tagged in the picture.

For the snap, Lauren stood in front of a collection of lush tropical greenery. Palm fronds encroached on the picture frame from all sides, and Lauren stood in the middle of it all looking like a bronzed goddess in a skimpy swimsuit.

The blond bombshell rocked an athletic-style frosted orange bikini top that showcased her tantalizing curves. Her body was angled away from the camera, so fans weren’t able to check out the front of the bikini top, but she revealed a scandalous hint of under boob.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that sat low on her hips. The bottoms were a thong-style and also managed to showcase her pert derriere.

Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves, and her beauty look for the occasion was glamorous yet natural. She rocked a soft nude-pink shade on her lips, and long lashes with a subtle smoky eye. Her lips were slightly parted as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera for a seductive shot.

Lauren paired the sizzling snap with a caption that filled her followers in on the way she was dealing with working out at home and finding the motivation to continue her fitness journey.

The blond beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 18,500 likes within just nine hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. The photo also received 140 comments within the same time span from Lauren’s eager fans.

“Wow amazing beauty what a real woman,” one follower commented.

“Can I be your Tarzan Of your jungle,” another fan added, referencing the setting of Lauren’s sizzling shot.

“You are an absolute smoke show,” one follower said.

“Absolutely breathtaking beauty,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren gave her Instagram followers a bit of a peek behind-the-scenes at how she gets her bronzed glow. She shared a smoking hot video update to her IGTV in which she applied self-tanner while wearing a black-and-white Calvin Klein lingerie set. She rubbed the product all over her toned physique while wearing gloves to keep her hands from getting too much self-tanner on them.