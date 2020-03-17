Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Wet In The Ocean In A Tiny White Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel hit the sea in a plunging white bikini.

Lingerie model Alessandra Ambrosio left fans stunned recently as she proudly showed off her seriously toned body in a skimpy and glamorous white bikini. In a new photo posted to Instagram, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel seriously sizzled as she posed in a pretty revealing two-piece while she took a dip in the ocean.

Gal Floripa, Alessandra’s own swimwear line, posted the gorgeous new snap to social media and revealed that the Brazilian beauty was showing off a new “flow” bikini look.

The mom of two stood just over knee deep in the ocean water as she struck one of her very best and most sultry model poses for the camera as water dripped down her torso.

With her uber toned body on full show, she threw her head back and swished her long, brunette hair, which appeared to be wet, behind her to make for a seriously sexy beach shot.

Alessandra posed with her eyes closed and both of her elbows bent as she put her hands on her head while her face pointed upwards towards the sunny blue sky.

As for her bikini look, the mom of two wowed in a plunging triangle top which had only a very thin string in the center of her chest that also wrapped around her torso.

The bikini top also featured what appeared to be a double string strap over both of her shoulders.

The skimpy bottoms featured the same double string design across her hips which held together a piece of white material that sat well below her bellybutton.

Her very slim middle was wet and on full show as she flashed her tiny waist and toned abs.

Though her exact location wasn’t revealed in the upload, the beauty clearly posed somewhere very tropical as the stunning blue sky and mountainous scenery could be seen in the distance behind her.

The bikini appeared to be very similar to another white look Alessandra sported in a photo posted to social media earlier this week, though the latest two-piece she modeled appeared to be a twist on her previous, which featured a balconette-style top with a twist across her chest.

There was a whole lot of praise for the beauty in the comments section of the photo, which has received thousands of likes.

One person called the star a “beauty” with an eye heart emoji.

“Sexy girl,” another person commented.

Many others shared their appreciation with several red heart emoji and eye heart emoji.

Alessandra also showed off another new look from her new Gal Floripa collection earlier this week. That time, she glowed in a seriously sexy shot that showed her as she posed in a swimming pool in a shiny light blue bikini.