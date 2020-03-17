Kate Gosselin Makes Surprise Return To Social Media As Daughter Mady Jokes About Their Fights In TikTok Videos

The 'Kate Plus 8" star turns up on TikTok as her daughters head home from college early.

Kate Gosselin just made a surprising return to social media. The Kate Plus 8 star popped up in her daughter Mady’s TikTok videos after the college freshman was sent home from school early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of new TikTok videos posted by Mady, the 19-year-old and her twin, Cara, are seen making faces with their famous mom as Carole King’s “Where You Lead” – aka the Gilmore Girls theme – plays in the background

“When you’re home for six months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” Mady captioned her clip, per Us Weekly

Mady, whose tween tantrums and head-butting with her mom are well-recalled by Kate Plus 8 fans, also shared a few more clips of her confused mother’s face as they headed home for what will undoubtedly be a very long summer.

“Just college things,” Mady captioned another post, then later wrote of her suddenly shut down university: “If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year.”

In a more light-hearted moment, Mady danced to the Benee’s “Supalonely” while Kate attempted to follow along with her own moves.

“Peep my mom trying to copy me but she doesn’t know the dance LOL,” Mady captioned the clip.

The new videos from the unexpected family reunion come as Mady and Cara, who attend separate colleges in New York, were both sent home from school early amid the coronavirus crisis. It is likely the reality TV twins will finish out their freshman year via online studies before returning to their dorms in August.

The impromptu college pickup provided Kate Plus 8 fans with a rare chance to see what the family has been up to their last reality TV special, titled “College Bound,” aired on TLC last fall. Kate has not updated social media fans about her family in more than five months.

Mady is much more active on social media than her mom Kate. The teen recently posted a game day pic to Instagram as she hung out with her friends at Syracuse University, and she is a regular user of TikTok. Kate, meanwhile, hasn’t posted to her Instagram page since October, when she shared a fierce message about her 19-year-old twins heading off to college.

The early dismissal from college is likely disappointing to Mady. The teen had been looking forward to “blending in” at a larger university after spending more than a decade on reality TV.

Now, she will be on an extended “break” at home with mom, her twin, and 15-year-olds Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, her siblings who live at Kate’s house. Siblings Hannah and Collin Gosselin live with their dad Jon.