Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Tiny Bikini Bottoms And A White Crop Top

The lingerie model flashed some serious skin in a skimpy bikini and slightly sheer crop top.

Candice Swanepoel wowed in a stunning new photo as she sported a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and a slightly sheer white crop top while she sat on the sand during a recent photo shoot at the beach. The photo, which was posted by Candice’s swimwear line Tropic of C on March 16 and can be seen on the brand’s Instagram page, showed the beauty as she flashed some skin and showed off one of her very best model poses.

The Victoria’s Secret model of a decade sat on her booty and appeared to lay back onto an orange board while she put her flawless figure on full show.

Candice slipped into the pretty tiny bikini bottoms that didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination, as they were made up of only a pretty tiny piece of black material that was held together by a set of strings on either side of her hips. The beauty tied the strings into large bows which she pulled up to sit in line with her bellybutton.

Candice — who recently modeled a skimpy red bikini — showed off a monochrome look as paired the bottoms with a white crop top.

The scoop neck top flashed a little of her décolletage and revealed plenty of her very toned and flat middle. The crop top featured frayed edges and appeared to be folded up at the bottom to reveal more of her tummy.

Candice posed with both of her elbows bent as she put her hands on top of her head. Both of her wrists were well stocked with jewelry as she stacked up several gold bracelets that stretched up her forearms. She also rocked large hoop earrings in her ears.

She looked off into the distance in the new snap, which has received thousands of likes since it was first shared. The beauty had a pretty sultry look on her face with her mouth slightly open.

The South African supermodel also had her long blond hair slicked all the way back from her face as she showed off a more natural look with neutral makeup and blemish free skin.

In the caption, Tropic of C joked that Candice was showing off the brand’s version of working from home attire amid the coronavirus outbreak which has seen people across the globe urged to stay home.

Fans left plenty of impressed messages in the comments section.

“My sweet and amazing mermaid,” one person wrote.

“Exquisite! Beautiful! Super!” another person commented.

“She’s so incredibly beautiful,” a third person wrote alongside a heart eye emoji.

Candice has been showing off her mismatched bikini looks on more than one occasion recently, as the new photo of the star follows a snap earlier this week that saw her rock a pair of leopard-print bottoms and a white crocheted top.