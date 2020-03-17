Halle Berry, 53, Shares Seductive Lingerie Pic In Honor Of Instagram Milestone

Academy-award winning actress Halle Berry, 53, shared a seductive lingerie pic to Instagram in honor of a major personal milestone she had achieved on the social media sharing site, having just reached 6 million followers.

Halle posted an image where she was photographed only from the waist up. She wore a black lace bra in the steamy black-and-white snap.

In the accompanying caption, the entertainer thanked her fans for their dedication to following her social media account, calling them “inspiring, supportive and positive people.”

The mother of two children — Nahla and Maceo — also revealed she had been in her pajamas all day. She shared her heartfelt feelings for those who may have fallen ill and those who are struggling to tend to their families as their day-to-day income may have become uncertain as businesses are temporarily closing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The stunning undergarment had a see-through design, with a delicate applique pattern to cover her most intimate areas. It featured a keyhole detail in the area where the two cups join, as well as black straps and banding below her breasts.

Halle looked directly at the camera in the sensual snap, which she accentuated with silver, pink, gold, and white star clip art. She created a mini-video of the image, where the illustrated stars flickered and spun around her face and body.

The actress wore her hair long and lush in the pic. Full bangs skimmed her eyebrows, brushed side-to-side, creating a part in the middle. The rest of her tresses, which appeared to be highlighted, fell casually to her shoulders and down the front of her body.

Halle’s right arm was crossed over her left as she hugged her midsection.

Fans of the star thanked her for her sentiments and for the photo in the comments section.

“Beautiful photo. Stay healthy and strong and safe. God watch over your kids,” said one follower, showering praise on the stunner.

“Just look at that photo and you’ll see why! We love you, gorgeous!” said a second fan of the actress, who won an Oscar in 2002 for her role in the film Monster’s Ball.

“Sitting in a hotel room in Mentor, Ohio. All the bars and restaurants are closed. Going stir crazy. Thank you for bringing some beauty to my day!” remarked a third Instagram user of their current situation and how seeing Halle’s beautiful photo brought some light to their day.