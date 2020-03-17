WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Had To Drive 17 Hours To Attend This Week’s Show At Performance Center

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, much like last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, was held at WWE‘s Performance Center with no fans in attendance due to coronavirus-related precautions, Speaking in front of an empty arena, Edge cut a blistering promo on Randy Orton, officially challenging him to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. However, as his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, recently related, the “Rated-R Superstar” encountered his share of challenges when it came to getting to Orlando, Florida, and showing up at the Performance Center for this week’s show.

As cited by Wrestling Inc., Phoenix took to Twitter after Raw, where she pointed out that Edge had unspecified “travel problems” that were likely related to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result of these issues, the 11-time world champion reportedly had to drive 17 hours to Orlando to “deliver his words” and make the challenge to Orton. Phoenix then ended her tweet with hashtags referring to her husband’s “grit,” as well as the red brand’s flagship show and the Last Man Standing stipulation.

According to Wrestling Inc., it’s likely that Edge made the drive from the family home in Asheville, North Carolina, which is normally 8.5 hours away from Orlando. The publication also cited a tweet from the returning superstar that was posted on Sunday afternoon, where he talked about taking his pickup truck to Orlando and driving to Raw taping.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to confirm Edge vs. Orton for WrestleMania 36, though both men have been involved in an intense storyline since Edge returned at this year’s Royal Rumble, more than nine years after a neck injury previously ended his career. Phoenix has also been involved in this feud, though rumors suggest she and Natalya will be facing Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and defending champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a match for the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania.

Edge isn’t the only WWE superstar who has faced challenges with travel arrangements in recent days as the world continues to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. Paige, who was scheduled to appear on the March 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, ended up missing the show, where she was expected to take part in a segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Her absence, as reported by The Inquisitr, was acknowledged by announcer Michael Cole, who explained that the retired former WWE Divas Champion had run into some “travel issues.”