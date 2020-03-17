Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Derrière In Green Thong Bikini

Model Gabriella Abutbol’s latest social media share saw her practicing a little bit of social distancing while she put her fabulous figure on display. On Monday, the beauty uploaded a photo to Instagram that saw her sitting alone outside while flaunting her booty in a thong bikini.

In the caption, Gabriella wrote that she has been been on quarantine her whole life, explaining that she is antisocial. She might consider herself antisocial, but her semi-nude social media posts attract plenty of attention — and her latest post was no different.

The photo captured Gabriella from behind at a slight angle as she sat on a rock, making her bare booty the focal point. There wasn’t much to see of her bikini, which was a vibrant shade of green. Two strings on the top tied into a loopy bow in the center of her back, calling attention to her shapely shoulders and the smooth skin on her low back. A piece of fabric just above her cheeks with strings tied around her hips were all that could be seen of the bottoms.

The model wore a big smile as she arched her back and looked over her shoulder at the camera. The pose showed accentuated her slender waist. She also gave her fans a peek of side boob and underboob in the skimpy top. Sunlight hitting the tops of her thigh drew the eye to her toned leg and back to her booty.

Gabriella let her natural beauty shine tough as she looked to be wearing a light application of makeup. Her hair fell in loose waves down to the middle of her back.

Fellow Instagram influencers Sofia Beverly and Neice Waidhofer were among Gabriella’s followers who complimented the stunner on the flirty snap.

“You are just so doggone cute that I can’t help but smile every time I see a post of you,” one Instagram user told her.

“Holy smokes girl you’re bootylicious,” quipped a second admirer.

“Bright spot in the gloomy day,” a third fan wrote.

“I’m sure you have heard this many of times. You are the sexiest women I have seen on instagram. You keep doing you beautiful!!!” gushed a fourth follower.

Gabriella might claim to be antisocial, but her online persona is one that enjoys engaging her 1.6 million followers. Most of the time she does that by sharing posts show her wearing sexy outfits. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in sexy cut-out bikini.