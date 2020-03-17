Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Mini Denim Dress For Latest Taping Of ‘The Real’

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share what she wore for the latest episode of The Real and fans are impressed.
The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a mini denim dress that fell above her knees. The short-sleeved item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her tanned legs. Bailon accessorized herself with numerous rings, a gold necklace, and large hoop earrings. The former Cheetah Girl wrapped the belt attached to the garment around her waist and sported her long wavy brunette hair down. She applied a coat of white nail polish and opted for long eyelashes.
The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress attached two images within one post and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
In both pictures, Bailon posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was captured from the knees-up.
In the first shot, she was photographed with one hand on her hip. She placed the other beside her and put one leg in front of the other. Bailon looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and tilted her head down slightly.
In the next frame, she rocked the same posture but lifted her head up higher and parted her lips. Bailon partially tilted her head to the right and gave an angelic expression.
View this post on Instagram
3.16.2020 some pics from today’s episode of @therealdaytime ???? & a little positivity in what feels like crazy times… I love this quote I saw here on @instagram. It gave me great perspective… thought I’d pass it along… “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” – Kitty O'Meara'. ???? Praying you all are staying safe & healthy! Holding on to your loved ones. I absolutely am. Besos Xx FYI – There are all new episodes of @therealdaytime everyday! Check your local listings! Also, I just watched the movie “About Time” & loved it… Check it out if you’re into rom coms. Lol. Any other great rom com suggestions? Let your girl know ????????
With the coronavirus being a big topic around the world, Bailon expressed in her caption that she is praying that her fans are staying safe and healthy and that they should hold onto their loved ones.
In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.
“OMGAWD you’re looking gorgeous as always! I LOVE your dress,” one user wrote.
“Beautiful Adrienne. Praying you and your family stay safe and healthy as well, God bless,” another shared.
“Your dress is giving me life!!!! I said it on The Real’s page and I’ll say it here again, I love love love this dress,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.
“This dress is so so cute oh my goodness. I love this quote! Let’s be positive and look at this as a time to reconnect with ourselves and be productive,” a fourth admirer commented.
Bailon is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a buttoned-up tan crop top and high-waisted light blue ripped jeans. She paired the ensemble with heels and put her long hair in a high ponytail and left it wavy.