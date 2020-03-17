Marie Osmond, 60, Is Breathtaking In Dark Sunglasses For New Family Pic

Marie Osmond, 60, is breathtaking in dark sunglasses for a new family pic. The entertainer shared the image, taken during a quick trip to check on one of her children in the midst of our nation’s health crisis.
Marie shared on Instagram that she and daughter Abagail, 17, or Abby as she calls her, paid a quick visit to daughter Jessica, 32, to make sure she was well and had what she needed as she hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic. Jessica lives in Arizona.
In the selfie Abby took, Marie, is seen holding on to her daughter, resting her hands on her shoulders for the photo. The Talk co-host, who now has more time to spend with her brood of eight children and many grandchildren since the show is on hiatus, looks ageless in the pic.
Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food had toilet paper ???? All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too????♥️???? Abby took this photo before I realized one of the arms from my reading glasses was sticking out of my purse ????????????????♀️ #familytime #weareinthistogether
Her hair is worn long and loose over her shoulders. Marie sports a full sweeping bang in the photo, accented by black oversized sunglasses that were made infamous as a style trend by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1970s.
Although one cannot see her clothing, Marie’s makeup and nail fashion are on display. On the set of her talk show and in her daily uploads, her hair is done by her good friend and hairstylist Cody Renegar, who fashions Marie’s long tresses into a multitude of styles. It appears Marie has a hairstyling talent of her own, as her mane looks fabulous with nary a piece out of place in the photo.
Her makeup sports a neutral palette as do her trademark long nails.
Spending time with her daughters, Marie looks happy that everyone appears to be okay, healthy and safe.
We are not going to give in to fear during this time… we just won’t! Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways! Last night, I reconnected with my granddaughter for game night as you see in the video. AND my 20 year old son Matt and 23 year old son Brandon reconnecting playing video games together instead of with friends! Who knew I’d be excited about gaming! ???? All in all, what a great time we had laughing together! We have been living in a world that was becoming increasingly disconnected. From texting a friend who is in the same room to not really knowing our neighbors, we might be missing opportunities to serve each other. We do have to practice “social distancing,” but that doesn’t mean we have to completely disconnect. There are going to be people who need us, really need us in the coming weeks. People have already lost their jobs, so we can help out with food. In some communities, schools are closed but parents still have to work so we can help with their children. There are the elderly in our neighborhoods that don’t feel comfortable going into a crowded grocery store so we can shop for them. And very importantly we can do all we can to stay healthy so we don’t contribute to the spread of the virus! Let’s use social media for good things… to send jokes, funny memes and heartwarming stories. And above all lets use every opportunity to dispel fear! Don’t you love this? “Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; yea I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” I think that says it all… let’s not be afraid instead lets have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love. Starting Monday (tomorrow), @thetalkcbs will be doing re-runs so join me on social media and we can #TALK about the topics online! I will also post more videos and photos about how I am reconnecting with my family and I’d love to see how you’re doing it with yours! #familytime ♥️
Jessica looks pleased her mother is with her. The stunning young woman, who married wife Sara in June 2019, is all smiles for the pic. Jessica’s close-cropped hairstyle is brushed up and away from her face and she is wearing a graphic t-shirt in the pic.
Abby appears pleased as punch to be taking the photo of her family. She is smiling as half of her face is seen in the selfie. Abby’s face is sans makeup and her hair is piled atop her head, the tips of the ends a bright pink color.
Longtime fans of the entertainer admired Marie’s dedication to the welfare of her family and said so in the photo’s accompanying caption.
“Enjoy your family time Marie Osmond!! Lol on the picture. Great pic of you guys!! Your eyeglasses are photo bombing the pic,” said one fan of The Talk host.
“You enjoy ur time with your family and stay safe,” remarked a second admirer.
“Have a good time Marie. Family is forever, so is the love,” stated a third Instagram user of the sweet pic.