Marie Osmond, 60, Is Breathtaking In Dark Sunglasses For New Family Pic

Marie Osmond, 60, is breathtaking in dark sunglasses for a new family pic. The entertainer shared the image, taken during a quick trip to check on one of her children in the midst of our nation’s health crisis.

Marie shared on Instagram that she and daughter Abagail, 17, or Abby as she calls her, paid a quick visit to daughter Jessica, 32, to make sure she was well and had what she needed as she hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic. Jessica lives in Arizona.

In the selfie Abby took, Marie, is seen holding on to her daughter, resting her hands on her shoulders for the photo. The Talk co-host, who now has more time to spend with her brood of eight children and many grandchildren since the show is on hiatus, looks ageless in the pic.

Her hair is worn long and loose over her shoulders. Marie sports a full sweeping bang in the photo, accented by black oversized sunglasses that were made infamous as a style trend by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1970s.

Although one cannot see her clothing, Marie’s makeup and nail fashion are on display. On the set of her talk show and in her daily uploads, her hair is done by her good friend and hairstylist Cody Renegar, who fashions Marie’s long tresses into a multitude of styles. It appears Marie has a hairstyling talent of her own, as her mane looks fabulous with nary a piece out of place in the photo.

Her makeup sports a neutral palette as do her trademark long nails.

Spending time with her daughters, Marie looks happy that everyone appears to be okay, healthy and safe.

Jessica looks pleased her mother is with her. The stunning young woman, who married wife Sara in June 2019, is all smiles for the pic. Jessica’s close-cropped hairstyle is brushed up and away from her face and she is wearing a graphic t-shirt in the pic.

Abby appears pleased as punch to be taking the photo of her family. She is smiling as half of her face is seen in the selfie. Abby’s face is sans makeup and her hair is piled atop her head, the tips of the ends a bright pink color.

Longtime fans of the entertainer admired Marie’s dedication to the welfare of her family and said so in the photo’s accompanying caption.

“Enjoy your family time Marie Osmond!! Lol on the picture. Great pic of you guys!! Your eyeglasses are photo bombing the pic,” said one fan of The Talk host.

“You enjoy ur time with your family and stay safe,” remarked a second admirer.

“Have a good time Marie. Family is forever, so is the love,” stated a third Instagram user of the sweet pic.