WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 36’ Might Get Moved To June 7 At Madison Square Garden, Report Claims

Although WWE announced on Monday night that it will be holding WrestleMania 36 as scheduled on April 5, albeit in front of an empty Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, new rumors suggest that might not be the case after all. Instead, it appears that the company actually plans to hold the event in June at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On Monday night, the Fight Oracle account on Twitter noted that WWE might not push forward with its announced plans for WrestleMania 36 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The account’s administrators explained that the event will be taking place on June 7 at Madison Square Garden, as the promotion’s insurance policy specifies that it has a “duty to mitigate damages.” As for Monday night’s announcement, it was pointed out that this was part of WWE’s plan to “satisfy that requirement.”

Elaborating on the above rumor, WrestlingNews.co wrote that in order for the MSG scenario to work out, the city of Orlando would need to shut down WrestleMania 36, which would prove that WWE did what it could to mitigate the potentially negative impact of holding the event in front of a live audience, only for things to fall through. This would then allow WWE to be paid by its insurer, thus setting the stage for a rescheduled WrestleMania.

“At that point, they can move the show to June 7 at Madison Square Garden,” the outlet continued. “This would also make MSG management happy because they are losing out on a WWE live event in that venue on March 22nd due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Breaking: @WWE announces WrestleMania 36 will not be held in Tampa Bay. Instead, it will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 with only essential personnel present. pic.twitter.com/NBlc41JmcA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2020

As further noted by the publication, Fight Oracle has a good track record of reporting wrestling rumors, having correctly predicted this year’s Royal Rumble winners, Edge’s return at that event following a nine-year absence from the ring, and CM Punk’s negotiations to work on the Fox Sports 1 show WWE Backstage. The account’s new WrestleMania 36 rumor also appears to corroborate Figure Four Weekly publisher Bryan Alvarez’s report on Sunday that explained why WWE chairman Vince McMahon is hesitant to outright cancel the show.

Although WrestlingNews.co wrote that the rumored plan “makes [more] sense” than holding WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center with zero spectators, the outlet warned that June 7 might still be too early, especially if local and/or federal officials are still restricting mass gatherings around that time. It was suggested that WWE could also reschedule WrestleMania to July or August, though that would also put it too close to its next major pay-per-view, SummerSlam, which is usually held in the latter month.