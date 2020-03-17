Lana Rhoades Kneels Wearing Multicolored Thong & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Let’s Play House’

Lana Rhoades enjoyed some playtime as much of the world worried about the COVID-19 pandemic. The adult film star provided a happy distraction to her Instagram followers with her latest post on the popular social media network.

The actress shared a series of three photographs of herself playing with a dollhouse that hand miniature future inside its brightly colored rooms. The actress wore multicolored, high-waisted, thong style panties, which showed off a double red heart tattoo with an arrow through it that is on one of her exposed cheeks. She paired the panties with a long-sleeve, denim cropped top that featured a zipper, which the model left partially unzipped to provide a peek at her ample cleavage in the pictures where she faced the camera. She finished the look with high-heeled, pink, thigh-high boots that featured a blue and white flame design on the front as well as laces in the back and fringe on the sides.

The brunette beauty wore her almost waist-length hair in loose waves with a side part, and it fell over her shoulder and down her back. Lana kept her face fresh with minimal to no makeup. Her full lips appeared to be slightly pink. She wore an intricate sparkly necklace that set at the base of her throat.

In her caption, Lana asked her playmates to be the dad, and her fans appeared to love the look along with the fun theme of the dollhouse and caption. The “like” button got hit more than 475,000 times in the hours after she posted the photos. Plus, more than 2,000 Instagram users also took the time to type out a comment in the reply section. Many flame emoji indicated that many people felt the whole thing was fire.

“Where can my GF get those boots?!” asked one fan who also left a red heart eye emoji.

The model replied to inform her followers that the sexy boots came from Fashion Nova.

“Woo, wow, you’re a really really gorgeous young woman,” a second Instagram user declared.

“Lana, do you have any men’s clothing on your line yet?? That would be so fire,” a third fan asked, but the actress didn’t respond.

“Forget big Mike and come hang out with the real big Mike,” joked a fourth fan along with several emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lana thrilled fans earlier today wearing sheer black lingerie with a choker that read “sexy,” and posing on a table, welcoming everybody to the party.