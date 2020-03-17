Kim Kardashian Randomly Finds A Lobster Walking Down Her Street: ‘What Is Happening?!’

On Monday evening, Kim Kardashian shared a strange video of a lobster walking down her residential street in Casablasas, California, with her 64 million Twitter followers, according to People.

Kim wrote that she was perplexed as to how a lobster wound up walking around outside. In the video, Kim slowly zoomed in on the creature. It sat up and flexed its claws. The reality star didn’t indicate whether she did anything with the lobster, likely, she left it alone.

Within a few hours, Kim’s tweet attracted thousands of fans from across the globe. Many were just as confused as she was about the presence of a crustacean walking along a paved street. Dozens were quick to jump in and say that the mystery of the lobster was a welcome change of pace from the 24/7 news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The article also reported that the lobster now has its own Twitter account. It is not clear who is behind it at this time. The account already has more than 1,000 followers and has tweeted several joking tweets about seeing Kim’s house and even going so far as to threaten to bite her husband, Kanye West.

1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye ???? — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

Hundreds of people flooded Kim’s comments sections to make jokes about the odd incident. Kim’s tweet racked up over 238,000 likes in less than seven hours.

A few people also debated whether or not the crustacean was, in fact, a lobster or if it was a crawfish. Others theorized that the lobster may have escaped from one of the many restaurants that have closed down to the coronavirus outbreak, or that restaurant staff may even be releasing them. At least one person thought someone may have simply lost their dinner after purchasing the crustacean from the store.

“It’s trying to social distance, Kim. Step away from the lobster,” tweeted Hanna Ines Flint.

“[S]he’s clearly a nervous fan that just wanted to meet her idol,” wrote one person, in jest.

“Probably looking for toilet paper,” said another user, referring to the current shortage.

A third person teased, “You guys literally have the rich equivalent of roaches running around your neighborhood.”

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Prior to her lobster tweet, Kim had sent a tweet saying, “Sending everyone lots of love today.” She posted it along with a new selfie.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim had a coronavirus scare and called a doctor to her house to check her out. Kim documented the visit on her Instagram stories and discussed being afraid for her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who she had seen cough.