Former Kansas City Chiefs DB Kendall Fuller Reportedly Signs With Washington Redskins

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have to retool their defense a little in the new league year. On Monday night, it was reported they lost one of their better defensive backs in Kendall Fuller. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter the Washington Redskins managed to sweep in and steal the player away from his now-former team.

Fuller is getting a reported four-year contract worth a grand total of $40 million. As of now, it’s not yet known how much of that money is guaranteed and what will count against the ‘Skins cap.

Washington has been working hard to retool its team under new head coach Ron Rivera. They’ve been active on the phones, even if they haven’t come away with that many new players.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, they were also going after Dallas Cowboys receiver, Amari Cooper. The Redskins lost that particular duel, as the receiver ended up signing a reported five-year deal with his current team.

While the team wasn’t able to reshape its receiver corps just yet, it has managed to add a valuable piece to its defensive backfield. It’s also Fuller’s second stint in DC.

He started his career in Washington and started 12 games in two years. Bouncing between the starting lineup and the bench, he managed to be a valuable piece all over the field. He finally became a full-time starter in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He started 15 games and recorded 82 tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Last season he moved back to more of a bench role, but still managed to be productive for the Chiefs. He played in 11 games and started four, logging 49 tackles and his first career sack.

Now that he’s moved on, Kansas City knows a bit more about what kind of room it will definitely have under its cap. A defense that managed to pull off quite the turnaround from its bottom of the league numbers in 2018 to a solid squad in 2019 has some questions.

The team did sign defensive star Chris Jones to a franchise tag deal, though there is still some talk he could be dealt with before the week is over. The team is also trying to get a new deal done with Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, there are few analysts who know just what the Washington Redskins are planning for this offseason. A new head coach should hint at a renewed attempt at making a run for the playoffs. The pursuit of Amari Cooper does that as well. Now fans will just have to wait and see what other moves the team makes.