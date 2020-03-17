‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Jack Takes A Stand

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 17 reveal that Jill gets shocking news from Chance that could change everything for Chancellor Industries. Plus, Jack gives Theo some tough love about his feud with Kyle, and Billy realizes he finally cares about something, but it could be too late for him.

Chance (Donny Boaz) gives Jill (Jess Walton) bad news, according to SheKnows Soaps. He lets her know that Colin (Tristan Rogers) didn’t just steal and return Devon’s (Bryton James) money for now reason. It seems that Jill’s nefarious ex-husband used the massive fortune and Chancellor Industries to launder a whole lot of money, which could leave Jill and/or Devon holding the bag. However, Chance has every intention of ensuring that doesn’t happen, so he makes plans to track Colin down again and clear tthe whole thing up. Fun times because Abby (Melissa Ordway), who is opening a new hotel to rival Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), decides to go with Chance.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) works to keep Theo (Tyler Johnson) under control. Theo continues to snipe at Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Jack realizes that Theo’s failure to move past his irritation at Kyle isn’t helping his newly discovered nephew do better in life. Jack gives Theo a bit of tough love and tells the young businessman to cut out bad behavior. After all, Kyle has suffered failures, heartbreak, and ups and downs, just like any other person. Instead, Jack suggests that Theo focus on upping his own game and ensuring he builds himself a beautiful life. If Theo isn’t careful, his focus on Kyle could keep him from pursuing something that makes all the difference, and Jack feels responsible for giving his nephew the push he needs.

Finally, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) devil-may-care attitude catches up to him. He actually has something he cares about in his life at this point, and he’s ready to move forward as a new man released from his family’s expectations. There’s only one thing standing in his way — Lily (Christel Khalil). She surprises Billy by knowing what she’s talking about when it comes to the new division they’re opening for Jill and Chancellor. Lily wants to be methodical and prepare a business plan while Billy thinks it’s time to go big or go home. The problem is Billy’s recent track record of crashing and burning at Jabot, and gambling away the company yacht is common knowledge, and Lily throws it in his face.