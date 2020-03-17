‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Shut Down Production Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Amid mounting concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, many shows have halted production. The list of shows choosing to shut down production for the time being now includes Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, two shows that initially planned on moving forward without live studio audiences.

The news came late Monday night when the Twitter accounts for both shows made the announcement.

“With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” the tweet from the Jeopardy Twitter account read.

While there may not be any new shows being taped, new shows will continue to air. The Twitter account for the quiz show hosted by Alex Trebek urged fans to check their local listings for new episodes of the show. As for the rest of the season, the show stated that it will go on “as planned” just as soon as they are able to get back into the studio.

The official Twitter account for Wheel of Fortune posted a similar tweet, adding a photo of the famous game board that read, “Stay healthy everyone!”

Just as Jeopardy mentioned in their tweet, Wheel of Fortune stated that there would still be new episodes of the show airing and urged their followers to “check local listings.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune intended to continue to film, but to do so without audiences. The report also states that Dr. Phil would continue to film without a studio audience. As of late Monday night, it appears there has not been a change for Dr. Phil. It is unclear if that will change in the coming weeks as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow.

As can be imagined, fans were disappointed to hear the shows would be shutting down production, but they were also understanding. Within the first few hours of being posted, the Jeopardy tweet had over 3,000 likes along with over 500 reteweets. Plenty of positive comments poured in with many fans pointing out they were happy that the move would help protect host Alex Trebek, who has been open about his battle with cancer.

Earlier this month, the 79-year-old game show host shared a video update to Twitter about the status of his cancer, noting that it had been one year since he received his diagnosis.