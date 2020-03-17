Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Re-Sign Amari Cooper After Redskins Attempted To Steal Him Away

Amari Cooper is reportedly staying with the Dallas Cowboys. The even better news is that it’s going to be a little while before fans of the team have to worry about the roller coaster that was this offseason.

Adam Schefter reported on Twitter the team is set to sign the wide receiver for five years and $100 million. While it’s not yet clear how much of that is guaranteed money, it would mean Cooper could collect around $20 million per season. Making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

If holding onto Cooper, who some thought might be headed to faraway Arizona today, wasn’t good enough, Dallas also managed to beat out a division rival for his services. Schefter also put on Twitter that sources told ESPN the Washington Redskins attempted to swoop in and steal Cooper at the last minute. It turned out Dallas was able to prevail.

To some degree, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Jerry Jones won the Amari Cooper sweepstakes. The former Oakland Raiders star has made it clear over the last few months he wanted to stay if it was possible.

The length and amount of the contract were al

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

ways going to play a part in that. Whether or not Jones also brought back Dak Prescott was also said to be playing a part.

The Cowboys took care of that by placing the franchise tag on Prescott earlier in the day Monday. The tag doesn’t close the door on the two sides working out a long term deal. What it does is make sure Prescott can’t listening to other suitors while the two sides talk.

There is still an incentive to get a long term deal done. Prescott had made it clear he wasn’t all that keen on sticking in town for just one more year. He’d like to get paid and he’d like a multi-year deal.

The question now is whether or not there is money under the cap to do that. Along with just how much money is guaranteed in the Cooper contract, it’s not yet known what the salary cap hit is going to be. It was thought the team would be able to bring back two of its three biggest stars if they got creative.

Byron Jones has officially left town, so that could have been enough of a freeing up of cap space to make something work between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. For now, fans of the team can revel in keeping one of their best players away from the Washington Redskins.