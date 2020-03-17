Dierks Bentley Closes Nashville Bar Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Gives Employees $1,000 Each

Country singer Dierks Bentley has announced the closure of his Whiskey Row bar in Nashville amidst growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Along with closing down the establishment, he announced that he would be giving each of the 90 hourly employees $1,000 each.

Taking to Twitter, Dierks shared a photo that full of text in which he revealed the doors to his establishment would be closing “for a while.” He looked back on a time when it was him who was on Lower Broadway working for tips. He then revealed that each of the 90 hourly employees who work at the establishment would “immediately” receive $1,000 each. In total, Dierks is pledging $90,000 to ensure his employees have some help during this time.

He went on to urge those who own establishments on Lower Broadway to do their best to take care of their workers, noting that Lower Broadway is the “heart of Nashville.”

Within four hours of being posted, the tweet had over 5,600 likes from the more than 2 million people who follow the “Burning Man” singer. The tweet also had over 700 retweets along with over 13o comments, many of them applauding the singer for the move.

“This is amazing but I’m totally not surprised by it! @DierksBentley always has the biggest, giving, grateful heart! Just another reason to add to my long list of reasons why I am such a huge fan!,” one fan wrote along with a hashtag that read “heartful of grace.”

The Instagram post, which was the same photo posted to Twitter, had a lot of love from fans, too. Dierks has 2 million followers on the photo sharing social media site and within the first five hours of being posted, over 55,000 fans had liked the post. Along with the likes, the post had over 1,5000 comments from fans praising his actions.

“Things like this make me respect you even more. Thank you for leading by example,” one fan wrote adding a pink heart emoji.

Other fans vowed to support the establishment once it was able to reopen.

“Proud of what you’re doing. I’ll make sure to support Whiskey Row again when it’s up and running,” another fan wrote adding two gold star emojis.

Earlier this month, devastating tornadoes ripped through Nashville and destroyed the homes of many, including the home of Steve Misamore, Dierks Bentley’s drummer. Dierks and his crew showed up to help his drummer and wife cleanup, sharing a video on Instagram.