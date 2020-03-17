Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $1 Million To Feed Those In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The couple revealed that they donated money to two organizations helping feed those in need.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing what they can to help. As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to shut down restaurants, bars and other places that employ millions across the country, the couple has announced that they’ll be donating $1 million to two organizations that are working to feed those in need.

In a post on Instagram, Reynolds announced that they would be donating money to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. In the post, Reynolds acknowledged that the spread of the virus had had an especially harsh effect on seniors and those without a lot of income to spare. He also asked any of his followers who were able to to donate to one or both of the organizations.

Reynolds and Lively were married in 2012, and the couple now share three daughters together. Reynolds hails from Canada, while Lively is American. That may explain why the couple chose to highlight two charities through their donations. Lively also posted about the couple’s donation, echoing Reynolds’s call to action.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this,” Lively wrote in her post.

Lively added her gratitude for those who had decided to step up by shopping for the elderly or making lunches for children.

“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home,” Lively wrote.

In her message, she also asked someone to inform her husband that “emotional distancing” from his mother-in-law is not a real thing. Unfortunately for Reynolds, Lively’s mom is inescapable.

Plenty of celebrities have already weighed in on the crisis, from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to several stars who have tested positive. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from the hospital Monday after testing positive for the disease and receiving treatment in Australia.

Idris Elba also tested positive for the disease, even though he didn’t have any obvious symptoms. Elba was tested for the virus because he was exposed to someone who tested positive. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Elba called for solidarity at a time when the world is more divided than it’s ever been. He also emphasized the very real nature of the crisis that they were living through but encouraged his followers to have sympathy for those who were less fortunate than they are.