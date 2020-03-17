Jen Selter Shows Off Her Insanely Fit Physique In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized and inspired her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, an update that showcased some ideas for getting a sweat on right at home. The video clip was taken in New York, New York, according to the geotag of the post, in a modern space with black-framed windows that Jen frequently films in. The windows overlook a stunning view of the city, and fill the space with natural light.

For the video, Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stunning pattern. The leggings had a piped detail along her hips, at the bottom of the wide waistband, and showed off her toned legs to perfection.

She paired the figure-hugging leggings with a matching sports bra in the same captivating pattern. The sports bra showed off a hint of cleavage, and the ensemble also flaunted Jen’s chiselled stomach. She wore white ankle socks for the video rather than sneakers, as she placed her feet on a pale blue tufted ottoman to do several of the at-home moves.

Music played in the background of the video as Jen went through several workout moves that targeted the lower body and used the ottoman as a prop. Jen’s custom printed stair master stood in the corner of the room while she filmed the video.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail and her makeup was minimal in the clip. She braced her upper body on the floor as she cycled through the exercises, and she looked stunning in the short video.

Jen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it received 157 comments within just four hours. The simple workout post also racked up over 100,700 views within the same brief time span.

“Perfect as always,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re an inspiration to so many bless you gorgeous stay safe,” another follower added.

“Putting in work,” one fan commented, followed by a pair of flexing arm emoji and a pair of flame emoji.

“So stunning,” another fan said.

Jen has been showing off her fit physique and inspiring her eager followers with plenty of workout videos lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of lime green leggings and a gray sports bra as she took her fans through an at-home workout. She simply used her bodyweight in that series of moves, but she filmed the video in front of another set of floor-to-ceiling windows with a breathtaking view.