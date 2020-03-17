Australian Researchers Believe They Have Found A Coronavirus ‘Cure’ Using Already Available Drugs

Two drugs have shown early indicators of being able to eradicate the coronavirus in those already infected.

Researchers in Queensland, Australia, is claiming to have found a potential cure for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to News.com.au.

According to the University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research director, Professor David Paterson, two drugs currently in use for other conditions have shown to wipe out the coronavirus under test condition. It is believed that by using these drugs, either by themselves or in combination, might help eradicate the virus from those who are infected.

One of the drugs has been identified as an HIV drug that has “been superseded” by “newer generation” drugs used for this condition. The second drug is an anti-malaria drug called chloroquine. This drug is no longer in regular use as resistance has been developed by the disease to the treatment.

Professor Paterson believes that while clinical trials have yet to be undertaken, the potential is there that these drugs will help cure patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a potentially effective treatment,” he said.

“Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy.”

It is believed that these drugs will go into a testing phase against coronavirus towards the end of March. Currently, anecdotal evidence in people who caught the virus early on in Australia and have been given the medication has shown a “disappearance of the virus” when tested. Clinical testing will now give a controlled environment under which these medications can be correctly assessed.

“What we want to do at the moment is a large clinical trial across Australia, looking at 50 hospitals, and what we’re going to compare is one drug, versus another drug, versus the combination of the two drugs,” Professor Paterson explained in further detail.

geralt / Pixabay

He also stated that because of the long use of the drugs for their previous conditions, it is known that they are usually “well-tolerated” by people using them. This means less testing will likely be required than if it were a new drug being developed. Because this medication appears to eradicate the virus of infected people, it is considered a treatment and not a vaccine against COVD-19. However, the potential is there that it could help free up hospital stays for those more severely affected by the coronavirus, meaning less of a strain on the health system in the long run while a vaccine is developed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, clinical trials have also begun in the U.S. on a potential vaccine for the virus. While the news of a vaccine in development is exciting, experts still believe it will be at least a year before they will be available to the general public for the coronavirus.