Jill Duggar Documents Her Hunt For Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jill Duggar took her boys out looking for toilet paper.

Jill Duggar was in need of some toilet paper recently, and just like many people these days, she began the hunt to locate some in her home state of Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Counting On star took out her phone and proceeded to film herself and her two boys, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2, heading out to a few stores to see if she could find a package or two. The video was later posted on Jill and Derick Dillard’s blog.

The Duggar daughter is seen sitting in her car with the two kids in the back seat. She explained that they were getting low on the paper product and she heard that certain stores in the area had restocked. She first drove to Sam’s Club where she was hoping that they hadn’t run out again. A few minutes later, the mom of two expressed her disappointment when she found that the shelves were empty.

Jill then drove her and the boys to Walmart where they spotted someone coming out of the store with some toilet paper in their cart. They rushed in and found the employees restocking the hot commodity. She ended up with two packages in her cart and a pack of paper towels as well. She said that she was getting the evil eye from people who saw that she had the toilet paper in her possession.

As she was walking through Walmart, Jill admitted that the boys do not behave while at that particular store. Samuel looked like he was trying to escape the cart as she spoke. Surprisingly enough, Jill Duggar then stopped right in front of the beer aisle where she joked around about Corona Beer.

Jill isn’t the only one who has a little sense of humor amid the coronavirus pandemic. Husband Derick Dillard took to Twitter a few days ago joking around about having a baby boom as couples stay at home during the outbreak.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and just say that this widespread social isolation isn’t just going to help protect against the #coronavirus, but it’s also going to lead to a baby boom in December!” Derick said.

Despite having a little bit of fun, Jill Duggar insists that she and her family are taking the social distancing seriously to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the blog, she said that Derick is now doing his law courses online during this time. The couple also encouraged people to do what they can to help others that may be in need.