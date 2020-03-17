Chanel West Coast Shares Scandalously Sexy Snap Wearing Black Pasties

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a scandalously sexy black-and-white snap in which she rocked pasties and suspenders. Chanel posed in front of a solid white backdrop for the stunning photo, which had an artistic vibe in addition to being smoking hot.

Chanel wore her long brunette locks parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her chest and upper arms. Her silky tresses almost reached her waist, and highlighted her stunning face to perfection. Chanel rocked a pair of sunglasses that obscured some of her face, but her parted lips covered in a shiny gloss were still visible.

Chanel showcased her curves by covering up her NSFW areas with a pair of black pasties, and also rocked a wide belt cinched around her waist with thin suspenders attached to it for a scandalous vibe. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of pants which she tugged down slightly for the snap.

The MTV star showed off her personal style with a few accessories as well. She wore a thin bracelet on one arm, and rocked a pale choker with her name on it around her neck. Though the color of her nails wasn’t evident in the shot, the length of her sculpted nails was visible in the way her hands were positioned.

Chanel paired the sizzling photo with a cheeky caption, referring to her curves as “That all organic non GMO baby.” Her shadow was visible in the wall behind her, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the moody yet sexy snap.

The post racked up over 29,100 likes within just 30 minutes, and it also received 750 comments from her eager followers.

“I would put a ring on it,” one fan commented.

“Body of a goddess,” another follower added.

“That’s all natural that’s awesome,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“I always try to eat organic. Looking fantastic Chanel, you’re all the woman anyone could wish for,” one follower flirtatiously commented.

Chanel has been thrilling her fans with sizzling updates recently, including one from just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported. In that post, a short video clip, Chanel flaunted her curvaceous derriere in a sheer patterned bodysuit with black thong underwear underneath it. The ensemble left little to the imagination, and she wrapped one hand around her waist to accentuate her hourglass physique even more. She didn’t give much context for the spicy photo, just telling her fans in the caption of the post that she was “bored.”