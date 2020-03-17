Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Flirty Bikini On The Beach, Blows A Kiss At The Camera

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently shared a smoking hot snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her curves. The picture was taken on the beach in Malibu, California, according to the geotag of the post. Arianny also included a photo credit in the caption of the post, indicating that the breathtaking shot was captured by photographer and actor Taylor King.

The picture was taken right when the sun was setting, giving the entire shot a magical glow coming from behind Arianny’s shoulder. She kneeled on the beach in a feminine bikini that showcased her curves to perfection. The top she wore was an off-the-shoulder style in a shade of cornflower blue, and featured lace details that skimmed over her ample assets and hugged her arms. The top had a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

Arianny paired the lacy bikini top with simple bottoms that stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs slightly. She placed her hands on her thighs as she leaned forward for the shot, blowing a kiss at the camera with her eyes closed. The angle meant that her toned stomach was partially obscured, but her curves looked incredible in the shot.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, with a few shorter strands illuminated from behind. Her makeup in the shot looked neutral and minimal, and the photo accentuated her natural beauty.

Arianny finished the look off with a few accessories, including some delicate rings and several thin bangles on one wrist.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received 235 comments within just six hours. The Instagram update also racked up over 21,900 likes within the same time span, as many of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Yesss, this is your best yet!!” one follower said.

“Wow that’s so beautifully portraited,” another follower added, loving the overall composition of the shot in addition to Arianny’s beauty.

“What a natural beauty,” another fan said.

“Love this so much! So gorg, in love!” another follower commented.

Arianny showed off her curves in another magical shot earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported. The lighting in that particular snap was similar to the lighting in her latest update, casting a stunning glow over her physique. For that particular shot, she rocked a bandeau-style bikini top, bikini bottoms and a semi-sheer skirt, all in the same printed fabric that had some tropical vibes.