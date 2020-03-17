Devin Brugman Looks Smoking Hot In An Itty-Bitty White Bikini

Devin Brugman put her incredible bikini body on display in her latest Instagram update, and her fans are going wild for the sight.

The American model dazzled her 1.3 million followers on Monday with an eye-popping post that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The upload included a total of two photos that captured the model standing inside a large room furnished with a white table and wicker chairs. Behind her, the patio door was opened up, allowing some sunshine to illuminate the space as the camera snapped away.

Despite writing in the caption of her post that her tan was “fading by the second,” Devin looked ready to head outside and soak up even more sun. Naturally, she was clad in a skimpy swimwear set from her Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her close pal and fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. The all-white bikini popped against the remnants of her all-over glow and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot in her itty-bitty bikini, which tags on the photo indicated were the matching Palma top and bottoms in the ivory shade. The Palma top was a halter-style number with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted a set of triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous assets.

The matching Palma bottoms made for quite a display as well. The piece showcased Devin’s long, sculpted legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also teased a glimpse of the model’s pert derriere. Meanwhile, its unique double waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and killer curves.

Devin also added Monday Swimwear’s Barcelona Tunic in the same ivory color to her look for the day, though she let is slink down her arms to show off her flawless figure in its entirety. On the table behind her was a wide-brimmed straw hat, which she would potentially use to shade herself while lounging outside under the sun. She completed the ensemble by wearing her dark tresses down in a messy fashion and wore a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features stand out.

Fans had nothing but love for the steamy double Instagram update. It has racked up over 31,000 likes after just nine hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Devin’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another follower called Devin “a real Goddess.”

“What a beautiful, perfect body,” gushed a third admirer.

“Regardless of if you have a tan or not, you look fabulous as always!” a fourth follower assured.

Devin’s Instagram page is full of photos of her rocking pieces from the Monday Swimwear line. She recently tantalized her followers by showing off her impressive physique in a sexy black two-piece from the brand that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be popular as well, earning more than 26,000 likes.