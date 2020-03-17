‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Michonne To Appear In Episode 13, Her Final Episode

Michonne and Virgil arrive on a deserted island in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, speculation has been swirling over when Michonne (Danai Gurira) will next appear in The Walking Dead. Now, TV Guide has confirmed that Episode 13 will not only feature Michonne but that it will be the character’s final episode.

The last time Michonne appeared in The Walking Dead was when she visited Oceanside in the midseason finale of Season 10. There, she met the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who had been trying to get back to his family but needed a boat to do so. Michonne agreed to take him there and in return, he would give her much-needed weapons to use against the Whisperers.

The latest clip for the upcoming episode features Michonne and Virgil as they return to the naval base in the Chesapeake Bay. However, it appears that something is certainly amiss as the island is deserted. Michonne is quick to question Virgil on where his family is and he gives an explanation of sorts in the clip for Episode 13.

“The island’s not clear,” Virgil explains. “It was, until the others came.”

Eliza Morse / AMC

As yet, it is unclear as to who he is referring to when he mentions “the others.” However, there is a theory going around that Michonne will somehow find out about her boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), being alive and this might tie in with this storyline.

Previously, Rick had been severely injured and presumed dead by the communities. However, viewers discovered that he had been rescued by Jadia/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who is a member of the secretive group, CRM. If Kevin is referring to this group in the trailer then it is very possible that this fan theory will play out and Michonne will find out about Rick being alive. This would give AMC the opportunity to keep Michonne alive should the actor who plays her decides to return to the TV series as Michonne searches for Rick.

Of course, until the episode airs on Sunday night, Michonne’s fate is currently unknown and she faces the real possibility that she will perish in Episode 13.

Gene Page / AMC

Flickering Myth has also released some promotional images for Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) that feature Michonne and Virgil as they encounter problems on the island. As Comic Book points out, one of these images shows the possibility that Michonne is taken prisoner at some point in her final episode.

Fans can view the trailer for Episode 13 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 22.