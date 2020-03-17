Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring White Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double Instagram update that showcased her curves in a simple yet sexy little white dress. Kara didn’t include a geotag on her post but the sign on the window behind her indicated that she was enjoying a cup of coffee at Jumpin’ Java Kitchen, a cafe on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, California.

For the update, Kara rocked a white mini dress with a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The dress had super thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her toned shoulders, and the crisp white hue of the garment looked stunning against Kara’s bronzed skin.

In the first picture, she had her arms above her head as she pulled her long locks together in a ponytail. She added several accessories to complete the look, including two layered necklaces, a pair of subtle white earrings and delicate gold hoop earrings, and a beaded bracelet on one wrist.

Kara’s beauty look was simple yet stunning, with a soft, natural pink hue on her lips and a hint of bronze on her cheekbones and lids for a golden goddess glow. A Fendi bag was placed on the table in front of her beside her coffee cup.

In the second snap from her update, Kara leaned forward slightly and placed one forearm on the table while the other held her white coffee cup. Her hair was pulled away from her face, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her position also accentuated her cleavage, and she gazed off into the distance with her lips parted for the stunning snap.

Kara’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling Instagram update, and the post racked up over 20,900 likes within just four hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. The post also received 168 comments within the same time span from Kara’s fans, who took to the comments section to shower the buxom bombshell with compliments.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“You’re magic!!” another fan added.

“I love how like simple things make you happy,” one follower remarked.

“Everytime a new picture appears, I am like: “wow,” another fan commented.

Kara loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of ensembles, and isn’t afraid to make a style statement. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a series of snaps in which she rocked a sexy black leather bustier. She layered an oversized black leather jacket over the look and finished it off with some shorts for a unique ensemble that had her fans racing to leave a comment.